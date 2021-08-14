Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.46.

BMO opened at C$128.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.45 and a 1 year high of C$130.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8488256 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

