Bank of America Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.