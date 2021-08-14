Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

