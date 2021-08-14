Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.