Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

NYSE:BW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 854,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,711. The firm has a market cap of $666.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

