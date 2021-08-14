Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.
NYSE:BW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. 854,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,711. The firm has a market cap of $666.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
