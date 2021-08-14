B. Riley Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

