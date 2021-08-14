B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $68.70

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.70, but opened at $66.47. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 727 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,124 shares of company stock worth $3,886,005. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

