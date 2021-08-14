B. Riley Comments on BrightSpire Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

