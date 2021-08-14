B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

