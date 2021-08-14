Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Lowered to $160.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target cut by Truist from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

