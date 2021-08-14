Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $49.98 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

