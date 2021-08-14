Aviva (LON:AV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 429.60 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 426.20 ($5.57), with a volume of 10839043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420.90 ($5.50).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

AV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

The firm has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.76.

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

