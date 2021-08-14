Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

