Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.
NYSE AVA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
