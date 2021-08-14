AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

