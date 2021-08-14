Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

ATDRY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

