Ault Global (DPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. Ault Global has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.
