Ault Global (DPW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. Ault Global has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 145,587 shares of company stock worth $354,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.