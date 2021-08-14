AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by Maxim Group

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

AEYE stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. On average, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

