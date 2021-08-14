AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.17. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioEye by 15.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AudioEye by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

