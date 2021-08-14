Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Acquires $382,500.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

