aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.83. 114,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,825. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.99.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

