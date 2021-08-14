Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. The stock had a trading volume of 538,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,515. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

