Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,056. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

