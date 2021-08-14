AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.
AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
