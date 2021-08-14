AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

