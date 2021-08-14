AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £102 ($133.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,426 ($110.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £130.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,407.48. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

