Arvinas, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.81). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

ARVN opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,692 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,499. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,498,000 after purchasing an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

