Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus Sells 5,828 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00.
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $91.21 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $324,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 828.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
