Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus Sells 5,828 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $91.21 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,631 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $324,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 828.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

