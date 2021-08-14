Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

