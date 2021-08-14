Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

