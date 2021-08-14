ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

