ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 69.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.84. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.