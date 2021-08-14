Argus Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $140.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Argus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.88 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

