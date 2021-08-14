Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Insider Jo Stent Purchases 37,500 Shares

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) insider Jo Stent acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Argentex Group stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. The company has a market capitalization of £143.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. Argentex Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 80.08 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

