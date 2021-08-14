Arbidex Price Tops $0.0223 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $453,184.64 and approximately $237,658.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

