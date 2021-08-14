Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 37.10%.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

