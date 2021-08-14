Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.94.

NYSE APTV opened at $164.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

