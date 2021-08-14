Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,903,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

