Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

