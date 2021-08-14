Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

AOMR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

