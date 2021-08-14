Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.67.

Shares of AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

