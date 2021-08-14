Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 1,800,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
