Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.55. 1,800,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.