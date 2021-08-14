Analyzing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cronos Group and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 51.49 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -17.03 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.41% -8.29% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cronos Group beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.