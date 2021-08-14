Analyzing Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherus BioSciences and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 99.57%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -41.86% -80.53% -21.47% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.24 $132.24 million $1.62 8.60 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.