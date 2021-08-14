Analysts Set Expectations for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.32 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 million and a PE ratio of -19.70.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

