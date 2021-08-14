Analysts Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.