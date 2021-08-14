Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $46.25

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $570.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.