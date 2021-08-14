Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for STERIS in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.62. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

