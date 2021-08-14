Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

