Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE AMC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,920 shares of company stock worth $6,253,953. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.