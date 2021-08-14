Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.62 Million

Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $268.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $986.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:PRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

