Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.99 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 117,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

